Mental Health Awareness Week and what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mental Health Awareness Week started Sunday and on QC@3, we’re highlighting the importance of keeping your body and especially your mind healthy.

The past few years have been tough, especially for the youngest people amongst us.

Dr. Lisa Strohman helps us learn more about the state of our kid’s mental health.

Here is some data from Gaggle about mental health:

· 51% increase in Suicide & Self-Harm PSS (from 15 to 22.7 incidents per 10,000 students)

· 152% increase in Violence Toward Others PSS (from 5.8 to 14.6 incidents per 10,000 students)

· 224% increase in Drugs & Alcohol PSS (from 0.76 to 2.46 incidents per 10,000 students)

Dr. Strohman will be discussing the state of our children’s mental health at Steak 48, which is hosting The Novant Health Foundation event to bring awareness and engage ambassadors to become part of a bigger solution.

