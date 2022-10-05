Get more out of your pocket change with Coinfully

Common coins could be worth more Getting the correct value out of your coins can be a headache.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Getting the correct value out of your coins can be a headache. Still, Coinfully leads by technology for coin appraisals, endorsed by experts, and guided by ethics of information customers on their coins to have complete confidence in future coin decisions.

On QC@3, we got the chance to marvel at a rare Silver Dollar. The dollar is “graded” or encapsulated in transparent plastic about palm-sized.

Wyatt Mcdonald, the president of Coinfully, has some tips for cashing in on commonly used coins.

“The easiest way to get more out of your pocket change is looking for dimes, quarters, and half-dollars that were made before 1964 because they are made out of silver,” Mcdonald says.

If you find these coins, you can get an appraisal and sell them to Coinfully. They can offer you a monetary amount based on modern-day pricing.

To learn more about Coinfully and its services, please visit Home | Coinfully.

Also: Saving money with the ‘cash stuffing’ method

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.