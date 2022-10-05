Thinking of going electric? Check out the Electric Vehicle Show

The electric vehicle show is underway You can understand what it’s like to have these cars from local drivers with full electric and hybrid electric cars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC@3′s Kristen Miranda gushed over the 2018 Tesla Model X. This tesla will be one of 80 to see in person at the Electric Vehicle Show.

This free event offers 25 vehicle models, including Ford, Chevy, Nissan, Jeep, Kia, Tesla, and Rivian. There are two electric pickup trucks, the Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T.

UNC Charlotte is bringing the EV Race car they’ve been developing. The City of Charlotte is also showcasing their EVs.

Register now for all things EV related at National Drive Electric Week • Queen City’s Electric Vehicle Show • Charlotte, NC • Oct 08, 2022.

