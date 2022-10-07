Fitness organization creates self-defense haven for the LGBTQ+ community

Fitness center teaches self-dense for the LGBTQ+ community LGBTQ+ individuals are subject to more violence than non-LGBTQ+ individuals.

Q Fitness and Wellness strives to create quality customized, culturally responsive fitness training and nutrition services for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

LGBTQ+ people face more challenges in regular self-defense classes. Self-defense courses are usually from a technical point of view rather than a personal point of view.

“With standardized self-defense, it’s not uncommon when you walk into a class and find that self-defense courses are primarily for women, “Cremonlyn Morris-Frazier, founder of Q Fitness and Wellness, says.“ “What we like to do is focus on those issues head-on and talk about situations that you will venture into as a LGBTQ+ person and how we help you develop the confidence you need.”

Frazier recommends some basic moves to evade dangerous situations.

Create a ready stance with your feet apart, and knees slightly bent. Keep your distance from the person if you feel uncomfortable. You can block someone with one hand and strike with your other hand balled up with your middle finger slightly raised to the neck.

Learn more about Q Fitness and Wellness and their calender at Q Fitness and Wellness™ | Charlotte’s LGBTQ Fitness Studio located in Plaza Midwood.

