Check out behind the scenes of ‘So Help Me Todd’ with Marcia Gay and Skylar Astin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall series are here with the debut of the new light drama, “So Help Me Todd.”

Oscar winner Marcia Gaye Harden and “Pitch Perfect” actress Skylar Astin star as a razor-sharp lawyer and former private detective whose dysfunctional mother and son relationship is put to the test when they begin working together.

QClife’s Mary chats with the stars about the show and the hijinks.

Marcia Gay Harden

In “So Help Me Todd,” my character, Margaret’s, the husband goes missing suddenly, no explanation where he is, and her down-and-out detective son, who’s living out of a garage, you know, out of boxes, decides to help her.

Skylar Astin

He’s a former private investigator stripped of his license. He has very unconventional ways of solving things.

And he goes to work for his high-powered attorney mother and in that, we have to learn whether they can co-exist as coworkers and as mother and son.

There is real crime, there is real investigation, and there’s real law. But through it all, there’s tons of hijinks, tons of banter, and tons of comedy.

I do find that Marcia and I have these little moments where she’s, “Honey, honey, can you show me what to do with this” and it’s a bit more of a positive version of Todd and Margaret.

Marcia

The only thing I’m good at technologically is that voice texting. “Hello, Todd, period. It’s your mother, exclamation point. I know you were late dot dot dot.”

Inga Schlingmann

The cast in itself is something that I feel so privileged to actually be a part of because everyone on this set is exceptionally talented.

Rosa Arredondo

Working with Marcia is always, like, I feel like you’re always learning something.

Madeline Wise

Most of my stuff is with Marcia and with Skylar, who play my mom and my brother. And watching the two of them, they have this, like, amazing, tense energy.

Skylar

I’m probably singing and someone’s asking me to shut up. (Singing) You know where to look, you know the case, you know where to look, it’s right in this face.

“So Help Me Todd” is available on live stream and on-demand on Paramount+.

