Officially opening weekend for the Charlotte Checkers On opening night, the team will wear the alternate jerseys (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hockey is back! The Charlotte Checkers season gets underway this weekend as they face Hartford on Oct. 14 and 15th at Bojangles Coliseum.

On opening night, the team will wear alternate jerseys.

The alternate jerseys started as an April Fool’s joke, then turned into a one-night-only special jersey last season, now it’s the full-time alternate.

Mary King and Kristen Miranda had their chance to shoot some pucks!

