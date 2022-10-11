The secret to Port-A-Pit's Famous Chicken A barbecue restaurant in Statesville has developed a big following over the past 20 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A barbecue restaurant in Statesville has developed a big following over the past 20 years.

People line up every week at Port-A-Pit BBQ for their BBQ chicken. They say it’s their method of cooking that makes it good.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson explains in this installment of Carolina Q.

Before you go to Port-A-Pit, know that they’re only open Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm.

So start planning now.

Maybe you can’t get there on a Wednesday or Friday? The good news is that they still do a lot of fundraisers, and they always post them on their Facebook page.

