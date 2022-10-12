Hola Charlotte Festival returns to uptown on Saturday Festival organizer Denise Coleman stopped by to talk with us more about the event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hispanic Heritage Month runs through Saturday and to celebrate you have an opportunity to learn all about the different Latin American cultures represented in the Queen City.

The Hola Charlotte Festival, which is the largest Hispanic heritage celebration in the Queen City, is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, from 12 to 6 p.m. along Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.

Cultural organizations from across Charlotte come together representing the food and culture from more than a dozen Latin American countries.

Festival organizer Denise Coleman stopped by to talk with us more about the event.

You may also like: Blink-182 announces reunion tour in 2023, including stop in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.