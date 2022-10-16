The Whitewater Center held a ‘build your own boat’ competition this weekend

The Whitewater Center is holding a 'build your own boat' competition This weekend the center is welcoming crews to participate and others to come and watch the competition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Competitors had a chance to battle in a unique competition at the U.S. National Whitewater Center on Saturday afternoon.

Teams of up to four people built their own boats and tested them in the Whitewater Center’s rapids. A maximum of 60 entries were allowed, and scoring was based off of style and performance.

All boats had to be human-powered and couldn’t be greater than 10 feet wide or 10 feet long. They also had to weigh less than 150 pounds.

Winning boats were recognized for the Overall Award, the Style Award and the Fan’s Choice Award.

A float test also took place on Friday.

