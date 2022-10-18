Home trends to look for this fall The fall market starts this weekend and runs through Oct. 26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Twice a year, people from around the world come to North Carolina for a big furniture and design market in High Point.

The fall market starts this weekend and runs through Oct. 26, and interior designer Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, will be there.

Some of the fall home trends we’re watching are deep colors, wallpaper everywhere and infusing wellness.

