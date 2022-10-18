Nominate who you think deserves the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award

MLK award honors people who continue Dr. King's legacy The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Medallion” is the highest award given by the City of Charlotte to honor the King Holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration is an expansion of our community’s observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The Medallion and Keeper of the Dream Awards help shine a light on positive actions happening by members in our community.

Individuals in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community who continue to uphold Dr. King’s legacy and ideals are awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award, the highest award given by the City of Charlotte, to honor the King Holiday during this annual event.

Terry Bradley of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee shared with QC Life the importance of teaching the younger generation the importance of the holiday and Dr. King’s legacy.

“I think there are a lot of youth that didn’t have the connection to Dr. King that we have,” Brandley says. “To keep that legacy alive, educating the youth about commitments that they need to hold close to their hearts to continue on this path, is why we continue to do this work.”

From now until November 30, 2022, you can nominate someone whom you think should be given the medallion award at this year’s event.

Individuals to be considered should meet these criteria:

· Be a resident of Charlotte-Mecklenburg

· Promote the ideals of racial equality and social justice as espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., including, but not limited to:

· Celebrating and promoting the worth of all human beings

· Pursuing equal rights by non-violent means

· Encouraging people of diverse cultures to live together in a spirit of love and acceptance

· Active involvement in community service

· Resisting injustice wherever it is found

· Cannot be a current Community Relation Committee Member

· Cannot be a current member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee

· Promoting inter-group relations and understanding

