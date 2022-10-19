Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M (Photos courtesy of Vicki L Langhel)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - This iconic Outer Banks home was featured in the 2008 film “Nights in Rodanthe” and is listed for $1,799,000.

The movie was based on the book by North Carolina native, Nicholas Sparks and stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane.

Why it matters: It’s one of the most famous homes in North Carolina.

Built in 1988, the home was originally about half a mile from where it stands now (23289 E. Beacon Road) but was moved in 2010 due to erosion.

In recent years the house has been used as a vacation rental that’s usually fully booked all year long.

Details: At 2,933 square feet, this house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The three-story home has a mixture of flooring throughout, including carpet, hardwood and vinyl.

Other interior features include bright blue cabinetry in the kitchen and wood plank walls in the common areas.

The outside of the home has shake siding, blue shutters and a sign left behind from the movie set reading “Inn at Rodanthe.”

Bonus: The current owners replicated the interior and exterior to emulate the designs in the film by utilizing original props from the movie. All of which are included in the price tag.

Beach life: The house is situated near the water with an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean.

The wrap-around porch has a rocking chair and porch swing.

There’s also a hot tub so you can enjoy the salt air from the water before using the outdoor shower.

Vicki L Langhel with Colony Realty Corp has the listing.

