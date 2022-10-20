Advance in your literacy skills this National Writing Day Charlotte Lit offers 50 classes per year ranging from free writing sessions to poetry readings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Everyday life is writing from simple texting messaging to publishing a memoir. Charlotte Lit takes your writing skills to the next level.

This holiday created by the National Council of Teachers of English shares the importance of all kinds of writing.

Charlotte Lit offers 50 classes per year ranging from free writing sessions to poetry readings.

“We saw this gap in the visual arts community, Paul Reali, Co-founder and Executive Director of Charlotte Lit, explains. “We came in and tried to fill that space, and we’ve been ever since, and we reach over 1,000 people a year.”

Writing prophecy has different ranges for each person.

Try these practical ways to spruce your literacy skills:

• Take it seriously, but not too seriously. Accept that the first draft of anything is a discovery process, not final copy.

• Make it a habit. Find your writing time and writing place, and try to write almost every day.

• Write what you want to write, not what anyone else thinks you should write, or what’s selling.

• Work on your craft. Take classes, read books on the craft, and most importantly: read, read, read in the genre you want to write.

• Find a community, from a neighbor who also writes, up to an org like Charlotte Lit.

Related: Tips To Get Started Writing Your First Novel

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.