Local fitness center and HITT group, Volofit, turns one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get a balanced workout with Volofit, doing HITT group workouts designed to challenge and maximize results.

The gym was derived from the nationally popular Tough Mudder fitness concept, but built to appeal to a wider audience, offering an innovative twist to the usual HIIT workout concepts.

The gym offers equipment ranging from moveable stations to high-end visual software to enrich different daily workouts and build on the benefits of group fitness.

“Our heart-rate monitor technology is proprietary to us,” Davita Parks, head of fitness training and development for Volofit South End, said. “What that does is gives us a little more information about the body in front of us. Rather than just coming in and doing the work, which can be great, but also putting the science and technology behind what that individual body is doing at any given moment helps us get results faster.”

Volofit is the only workout that equally focuses on all four pillars of effective fitness: endurance, strength, power and agility.

