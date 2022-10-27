Harvesting those fall veggies with Wing Haven QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at Wing Haven Gardens, where she harvested a sweet potato and decorated it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s time to get out in the garden and start harvesting those fall veggies.

And we’re getting some help this morning.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at Wing Haven Gardens, where she harvested a sweet potato and decorated it while learning how to plant and harvest your own vegetables at home.

She also learned more about a temporary terra forma art installation by Crista Cammaroto. It’s an interactive art piece that will be at Wing Haven only through the end of Saturday’s Harvest at the Haven.

Harvest at the Haven happening this weekend. The sweet potato is one of the stars of the event.

