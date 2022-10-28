Halloween celebration safety tips for your pets

Keep Halloween treats away from pets Pets are easily frightened by costumes and loud noises.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Halloween should be safe and fun for everyone, including your pets.

“Ninety million pounds of chocolate is sold during Halloween week, so that’s 90 million problems for dogs,” Julia Conner, a Humane Education specialist, says.

Raisinets are a good example of something that could be toxic to your dog, along with candy that has zylitol, a common sugar substitute.

The costumes can be a red flag for dogs as well.

Pets are easily frightened by costumes and loud noises. It’s best to keep them home when the kids are out trick-or-treating.

If you plan to dress up your pooch, make sure it’s free from blocking your pet’s sight, hearing, breathing, mouth or movement.

Learn about animals and proper care protocols at animals.cmpd.org.

