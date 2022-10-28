Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area

Halloween graphic A number of Halloween-themed events are taking place across the Charlotte Metro area this weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?

Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!

This list will be updated as more events come in.

Friday, Oct. 28

Scary Seas at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord : Dive into a scarier Aquarium as fog lurks throughout and dash past scary decorations like clowns, spiders, and snakes around every corner. Runs through Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

: Dive into a scarier Aquarium as fog lurks throughout and dash past scary decorations like clowns, spiders, and snakes around every corner. Runs through Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. Hallo-week at Hi-Wire Brewing : The South End brewery gets into the spooky fun this Halloween weekend with events like the Pup-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, an adult costume contest and $8 Flagship Steins on Halloween.

: The South End brewery gets into the spooky fun this Halloween weekend with events like the Pup-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, an adult costume contest and $8 Flagship Steins on Halloween. Halloween Party at The Union : This South End party has a DJ starting at 10 p.m. and discounted drinks.

: This South End party has a DJ starting at 10 p.m. and discounted drinks. 5th Annual Candy Crawl at Camp North End: Come dressed in costume and visit participating businesses all around the site to add to your family’s seasonal candy collection. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Great Pumpkin Fest at Carowinds : The Great Pumpkin Fest offers one-of-a-kind Halloween events for kids throughout the park. At Camp Snoopy, you’ll find family-friendly activities, games, play zones, costume contests, dance parties, and more! Around every hay bale, you can catch toe-tapping, live entertainment, and grab a comfy seat to just kick back and take it all in. It runs from 12 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 30.

: The Great Pumpkin Fest offers one-of-a-kind Halloween events for kids throughout the park. At Camp Snoopy, you’ll find family-friendly activities, games, play zones, costume contests, dance parties, and more! Around every hay bale, you can catch toe-tapping, live entertainment, and grab a comfy seat to just kick back and take it all in. It runs from 12 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 30. Howl – O – Ween at Great Wolf Lodge : From now until Oct. 31, the lodge has a variety of fa-BOO-lous events and treats to celebrate the spooky season.

: From now until Oct. 31, the lodge has a variety of fa-BOO-lous events and treats to celebrate the spooky season. Running Scared 5 Miler/5K and Monster Mile : The 6th Annual Running Scared 5 Miler/5K & Monster Mile presented by Midnight Mulligan Brewing will take place at 9 a.m. This family fun event encourages participants to have fun, be creative, and dress up in costumes.

: The 6th Annual Running Scared 5 Miler/5K & Monster Mile presented by Midnight Mulligan Brewing will take place at 9 a.m. This family fun event encourages participants to have fun, be creative, and dress up in costumes. North Carolina OktoberFEST : The 2022 North Carolina OktoberFEST is a family friendly, free event! Bring everyone out for vendor games, performances, face painting, costume pictures, trick or treating, live entertainment, and giveaways. It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord.

The 2022 North Carolina OktoberFEST is a family friendly, free event! Bring everyone out for vendor games, performances, face painting, costume pictures, trick or treating, live entertainment, and giveaways. It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord. Trunk or Treat 2022 in Fort Mill, SC : There will be family fun, free candy, and fun costumes. It’s at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, located at 1790 Gardendale Road in Fort Mill, from 2 to 4 p.m.

: There will be family fun, free candy, and fun costumes. It’s at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, located at 1790 Gardendale Road in Fort Mill, from 2 to 4 p.m. 21st Annual Halloween Pub Crawl: Check-in is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Pub Crawl Party Lot at 300 N. Brevard St. in uptown Charlotte. Over 25 locations throughout uptown will drink specials at each of the bars.

