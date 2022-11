Charlotte Knights going blue with new brand, logo The new color, brand and logo will take effect in the 2023 season, opening March 31.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Knights have debuted a new look.

The new color, brand and logo will take effect in the 2023 season, opening March 31.

Tommy Viola and Homer stopped by to explain the development process and what these new colors mean.

You can snag some merch with the new look now.

