Ways to manage stress in your life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nov. 2 is Stress Awareness and while everyone knows what stress is, preventing or managing it can be a challenge.

Ross Cole, licensed clinical social worker and primary therapist of HopeWay’s Veterans Program has some ideas for both.

For starters, Cole says that stress is a normal response.

“Contrary to what many people may think, stress is not inherently bad. It serves a purpose to help us survive, function and thrive,” he said.

But when stress becomes extreme or leads to health concerns, it can become a problem.

Some ways to manage stress include making time for enjoyment and play, taking time to unplug, learning how to say “no,” spending time with people who are supportive, and practicing gratitude.

It’s also important, Cole said, to be compassionate to yourself and others.

