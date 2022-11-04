Labor of love: Unionville Barbecue returns

Unionville Barbecue's 73rd annivesary It’s known as one of the largest single day school fundraisers in the state of North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Unionville Barbecue is back for its 73rd year!

The barbecue is known as one of the largest single-day school fundraisers in the state of North Carolina, benefitting Unionville Elementary School. It takes place the first Friday of every November.

Many of the volunteers responsible for making the magic happen have been doing so for generations – a lot of them don’t have elementary-aged children anymore!

This year’s barbecue is a return to normal for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Three grade levels of students have never taken part in the barbecue for that reason.

Unionville Barbecue to benefit elementary school The funds go toward multiple programs and supplies at Unionville elementary School.

The whole community gets involved, including the Unionville Fire Department.

The preparation takes place two days before the barbecue is actually sold, with a fire going up the Wednesday night before and more than 14,500 pounds of Boston Butt being smoked.

Proceeds go to funding Unionville Elementary’s outdoor classroom, playground equipment, Buddy Benches, the global study program, and providing tutors and teacher assistants.

The school is a global model school recognized by the state. Kids go to a global studies teacher weekly and are exposed to cultures all over the world.

Want to learn more? Visit https://www.ucps.k12.nc.us/Page/4206.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.