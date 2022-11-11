Charlotte is Creative launching new meet-up series

Three artists are teaming up for the first event.

Creating murals and the conversation at The Drop Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop, a new initiative from our friends at Charlotte is Creative. Matt Olin is here this morning along with one of the artists taking part, Ty McBride.

The Drop is a new cultural meet-up series centered on the revelation of a brand-new, community-conscious mural created by diverse Charlotte-based artists every quarter.

The inaugural event starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Divine Barrel Brewing in Charlotte.

For The Drop’s debut, CIC has partnered with #beattiesfordstrong and have commissioned artists Danyelle Ray, Ty McBride and Ricky Singh to create a mural that will hang for three months at Divine Barrel.

The mural will also be featured on beer cans distributed state-wide.

The mural will be unveiled at the event and the goal is to facilitate a conversation with the artists and the audience.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.