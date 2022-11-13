National Privilege: WBTV rides along on the Queen City Honor Flight

Discussing the Queen City Honor Flight on Veterans Day About 80 Charlotte-area veterans took part in an honor flight to Washington, D.C. last month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When the Queen City Honor Flight left Charlotte on a Saturday morning in late October, a WBTV crew led by anchor Jamie Boll had the distinct privilege to tag along.

The flight, which took about 80 military veterans from Charlotte to Washington, D.C., took its passengers to our nation’s capitol to view the monuments and memorials that their hard-fought service gave birth to.

Happening just a few short weeks ahead of Veterans Day, the flight carried special meaning for both the veterans themselves, as well as the WBTV guests that came along.

To talk more about the flight, Jamie sat down with the QC Life team to discuss the meaning behind and honor it was to be a small part of the event.

