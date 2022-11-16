Charlotte road closures announced ahead of uptown Thanksgiving Parade

WBTV First Alert Traffic with uptown Charlotte in the background WBTV First Alert Traffic with uptown Charlotte in the background (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade is near and street closures around Charlotte are already being announced ahead of the big event in uptown.

WBTV will air the Thanksgiving Eve Parade LIVE at 6:00 p.m. on November 23, 2022.

ALERT: Charlotte road closures announced ahead of Thanksgiving Parade (Center City Partners)

STREETS IMPACTED: Tryon Street from Brooklyn Village Avenue to Good Samaritan Way

ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22

ROADS REOPENED: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, or 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, following the parade

STREETS IMPACTED: Tryon St. between 9th St. and 11th St. including cross streets 10th St. and Montford Pt. St.

ROADS CLOSED: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23

STREETS IMPACTED: Martin Luther King Blvd. to Brooklyn Village Ave and Levine Ave.

ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23

ROADS REOPENED: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 following the parade

STREETS IMPACTED: Parade route: Tryon St. from 9th St. to Morehead St.

ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23

ROADS REOPENED: Immediately following the parade

