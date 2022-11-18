Dottie Rose Foundation creating next generation of female technologists The final touches are being put on the group’s new facility.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The mission of the Dottie Rose Foundation is the creation of a “connect the dots within the technology and computer science sphere to educate, support, and inspire the next generation.”

Named for Dorothy Rose Moore, the foundation is building the next generation of female technologists by equipping them with the skills, confidence and voice to be creators versus consumers of technology.

Now, the final touches are being put on the group’s new facility, the Dunbar House. It will serve as a space to be able to hold workshops and training for careers in design, coding, e-gaming and more.

Tim Miner with Charlotte is Creative was joined by Dr. Sharon Jones, the founder of the Dottie Rose Foundation and granddaughter of the group’s namesake, to talk more about the foundation’s mission and its forthcoming facility.

