Roxbury Nightclub is celebrating 10 years in Charlotte with a special party

Roxbury Nightclub is celebrating 10 years in Charlotte The popular Uptown nightclub is celebrating its anniversary with a party on Saturday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular nightclub in the Queen City is celebrating 10 years in business, and it’s doing so in style.

On Saturday night, Roxbury, located in the heart of Uptown, is hosting a special party with a guest appearance from actor David Faustino, who played Bud Bundy in the 80s and 90s hit show ‘Married...With Children.’

Faustino will hold a meet and greet, and will also be available to sign autographs and take pictures.

DJ Jody Jam will also be in attendance, spinning 80s and 90s vinyl records and music videos.

As a continued part of the celebration, the nightclub is offering drink specials and giveaways.

The club is open from 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m.

