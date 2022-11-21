Safety tips for heading back to the gym in the New Year Monthly visits to gyms from March through August rose more than 18 percent over 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Last week on QC Morning we talked about how the fitness industry is finally bouncing back from the pandemic.

If you’re interested in joining the fitness boom, QC@3 was joined by Mitch LaFond, a trainer at Planet Fitness.

He teaches up how to stay injure free when returning, and tips for people to get active while avoiding burnout and frustration.

That includes easing into it, taking rest days and not doing more than you can handle.

