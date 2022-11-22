Ice-skating rink, tubing hill new features for 2022 Light the Knights Festival

Snow tubing and ice skating at Light the Knights QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there checking it out for us.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Baseball season is over and spring training doesn’t start for a few months.

So, what do you do with a baseball field sitting in the middle of uptown Charlotte?

Why you build a giant snow tubing hill and an ice-skating rink of course!

The rink and the hill are the newest features of the Light the Knights Festival, which kicks off Wednesday at Truist Field.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there checking it out for us.

You may also like: The do’s and don’t’s for putting up your holiday lights

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.