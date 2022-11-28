How to avoid not getting too far into debt this holiday shopping season According to a recent holiday shopping survey by NerdWallet, 31% of people still haven’t paid off their holiday debts from last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Cyber Monday, and online holiday retail sales in the U.S. are projected to rise at their slowest rate on record this year.

Analysts expect sales to increase 2.5% year over year in 2022, slowing from 8.6% growth in 2021, according to MarketWatch.

Despite that projected slow growth, millions will log on to take advantage of online sales as part of their holiday shopping.

But how can you make sure that holiday shopping isn’t leading to massive credit card debt?

According to a recent holiday shopping survey by NerdWallet, 31% of people still haven’t paid off their holiday debts from last year.

How can we shop smarter this year to avoid debt, especially with buy now/pay later options gaining popularity?

Watch the video above for tips on making smart choices this holiday shopping season.

You may also like: Use these tips to keep your holiday shopping organized

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.