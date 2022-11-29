Bring on the snow! We’re making mason jar snow globes We got crafty Tuesday morning and made something that may become part of your holiday decorations.

But we’re doing it in two parts; we started it Tuesday and will finish it up Wednesday.

We are making snow globes!

For this first part, we just need mason jars. You can use whatever size you want.

If you want something that’s not going to break as easily, you can wash out a plastic peanut butter jar.

We also need a hot glue gun and then some little art or craft supplies.

If you want to do this craft all at one time, you can do snow globes without water. You can just toss in whatever little pieces what you want, add some fake snow and close it up.

But we’re going to glue pieces down, so we want to make sure they have enough time to dry.

First, we’re going to wrap either a ribbon or twine around the lid.

Then, we’ll glue our little trees to the inside of the lid, so when it’s done the jar will sit upside down.

Join us Wednesday on QC Morning as we finish up our snow globes!

