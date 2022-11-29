How to take part in Giving Tuesday Last year, a record $2.7 billion was donated here in the U.S. alone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s not just any Tuesday; today is Giving Tuesday!

It started 10 years ago and it’s a global movement meant to inspire charitable donations during the holidays.

Last year, a record $2.7 billion was donated here in the U.S. alone. But even if you’re on a tight budget, there are still ways of giving back.

And there are a ton of ways to give back right here in our community. SHARE Charlotte powers #GivingTuesdayCLT, which has influenced more than $36 million in value given to Charlotte nonprofits and inspired over 31,000 new donors.

Amanda Wise with SHARE Charlotte joined us with ways to give back to the Charlotte community.

