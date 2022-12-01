Local organizations teaming up to put on free computer class for seniors Project 70 Forward and Pathways NC are working together to help teach computer classes for senior citizens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two local organizations are working together to help put on computer classes for senior citizens, completely free of charge.

Dr. Laylon Price of Pathways NC and Judith Brown of Project 70Forward joined the show to discuss the education opportunity.

The classes, which are geared toward helping seniors, prepare students to take and pass various certification courses in business, software and IT fields.

Pathways NC is also in talks with AARP to potentially reach a partnership that would serve AARP members.

To hear more about the classes, and what the organizations are doing to help seniors in our community, you can listen to our conversation above.

