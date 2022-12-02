Labor Department’s November jobs report is out. What does it mean for you? The U.S. Department of Labor has just released the November employment report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The U.S. Department of Labor has just released the November employment report.

So, what does this all mean for you? CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to discuss the results.

Today’s big three questions:

1. Did the report come in as expected and what does it tell us as we come into the end of the year?

2. Is the cooling job market a sign that a recession is coming?

3. Fed chair Jerome Powell spoke this week. What did he say about the inflation and interest rate hikes?

You may also like: Student loan forgiveness in limbo: What should you do?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.