New holiday movie ‘Fit for Christmas’ premieres Sunday night It could be a good weekend to stay inside and binge Christmas movies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It could be a good weekend to stay inside and binge Christmas movies.

There’s a new one premiering Sunday night right here on WBTV and you’ll probably recognize the star of the film.

It’s called “Fit for Christmas” and it stars “The Talk’s” Amanda Kloots.

She joined us to discuss this new holiday offering.

You may also like: ‘Tis the season! Here’s a list of holiday events happening around Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.