Christmas idea! Historic Concord holiday home tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Take a step into historic Concord for some holiday fun!

You can tour 10 historic homes and a few churches fully decorated for Christmas and here to tell us how we can check out the houses is Randy Hopkins, President of Residents of Historic Concord.

The tour includes the northernmost (John Mitchell Odell House) and the southern-most house (Franklin C. Niblock House).

This is the largest home tour yet with 10 homes, two churches and a business. It’s also the first time it is a two-day event that includes a candlelight version (Saturday 4-8pm). The first Holiday Home tour was in 1984 and was sponsored by the Concord Garden Council. RHC was formed in 1988 so the first one hosted by RHC (Residents of Historic Concord) is noted to be in 1992. So here we are over 30 years later and already looking to have the largest attendance yet!

