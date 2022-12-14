Holiday safety tips from OrthoCarolina Dr. Robert Morgan of Ortho Carolinas Sports Med joined to teach us how to prevent some of those aches and injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s so much about the holiday season that just feels so right but it won’t feel good if you get hurt trying to hang lights or move boxes or even take a spin on the ice rink.

Dr. Robert Morgan of OrthoCarolina’s Sports Med joined to teach us how to prevent some of those aches and injuries.

OrthoCarolina is providing Charlotteans with a few tips and tricks to safely tackle all of their holiday activities this year and avoid unnecessary stress or pesky injuries.

During the holidays, we do a lot of heavy lifting that our bodies aren’t used to most of the year.

We also get invited to participate in fun and new activities – sometimes involving snow or ice – especially for those weekend warriors out there!

OrthoCarolina has its own urgent care clinics throughout the Carolinas that are specific to ortho needs, including fractures, dislocations, sprains and strains, acute pain, injured joints and more.

Also Read: November’s inflation report is out. What do the numbers mean for you?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.