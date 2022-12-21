Imagining the future of Charlotte A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design is looking to the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design is looking to the future.

Surajeet Das is a multi-disciplinary designer whose work involves urban planning, sustainable design and architecture.

Over the past two years, he’s worked with a group of designers called “Curators” to identify potential areas of development and offer suggestions on how Charlotte can continue to serve the growing population in a sustainable way

This summer, Das spoke at CreativeMornings and was then invited to present his research and visionary design at the United Nations in New York City.

He joined us, along with Charlotte is Creative’s Matt Olin, to talk about what the Queen City could look like in 20 years.

