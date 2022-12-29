Ring in 2023 at uptown’s CLT NYE celebration

Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners stopped by QC Morning with all the details.

Ring in 2023 at uptown’s CLT NYE celebration CLT NYE begins at 8 p.m. with food trucks, a DJ and holiday activities.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The big family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration is back in uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

CLT NYE begins at 8 p.m. with food trucks, a DJ and holiday activities. At 10 p.m., the Charlotte-based band Mo’ Money will take the stage.

Then, just before midnight, the countdown to 2023 begins with the lighting of the Charlotte crown and a fireworks show to ring in the new year!

Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners stopped by QC Morning with all the details.

You may also like: Going to a New Year’s party? Here are the perfect gifts to give your host

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.