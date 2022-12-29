Ring in 2023 at uptown’s CLT NYE celebration CLT NYE begins at 8 p.m. with food trucks, a DJ and holiday activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The big family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration is back in uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

CLT NYE begins at 8 p.m. with food trucks, a DJ and holiday activities. At 10 p.m., the Charlotte-based band Mo’ Money will take the stage.

Then, just before midnight, the countdown to 2023 begins with the lighting of the Charlotte crown and a fireworks show to ring in the new year!

Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners stopped by QC Morning with all the details.

You may also like: Going to a New Year’s party? Here are the perfect gifts to give your host

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.