Learn how to cleanse your body and space as the new year begins A new year means a fresh start, including for your mind, body and space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The new year brings a chance for a fresh start, and a clean slate. To help clean that slate, a guest joined the show to talk about how you can cleanse your body and space in 2023.

Psychic medium Katelyn Lee sat down to discuss different cleansing agents and practices that can help refresh your body, mind and setting as the new year gets kicked off.

Sage, rosemary and palo Santo are all cleansing agents that can help clear your mind and providing healing relief.

Lee also mentioned the benefits of journaling and writing thoughts down.

To hear the full conversation, you can watch our segment above.

Related: Best ways to save your money in 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.