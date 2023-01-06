Take a look at coinage changes in the United Kingdom following the Queen's death Following Queen Elizabeth's passing this past September, a new face is now appearing on UK coinage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, a new face has now begun to grace currency across the United Kingdom.

After 70 years, the portrait of the Queen is being retired from UK currency, with a new one of the recently-coronated King Charles III taking its place. In fact, many of the coins have already made their way into circulation.

To help explain why the change was made, Wyatt McDonald, president of Coinfully, sat down with us to talk about the shift, and the excitement that comes along with it.

He also offered some insight into how the change affects the rarity and value of previously-minted coinage.

Interestingly, he even discussed a change the United States made on its quarters. In 2022, the U.S. tweaked the portrait of George Washington for the first time in 90 years.

