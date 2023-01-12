10th year of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway with groundbreaking With your help, this year we will look to raise a record $3 million!

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ground has officially been broken on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home campaign in Charlotte!

On Thursday morning, WBTV anchor Mary King was at the lot for this year’s dream home on Grey Pond Lane just west of Monroe with Dream Home builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty and other sponsors to mark the start of the campaign.

This year marks 10 years of WBTV’s efforts through the Dream Home campaign to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the children and families who are treated there.

Last year, you helped us raise a record $2.6 million by buying up all the tickets available for a chance to win the dream home in just 28 hours.

With your help, this year we will look to raise a record $3 million! That money will help make sure seven children get the life-saving treatment they need at St. Jude and never have to pay for that treatment, travel, housing or food.

This is a rendering of this year’s home you will have a chance to win.

The goal of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is to raise $3 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Source: Newton Custom Homes and Realty / WBTV)

Newton and his team say the modern ranch-style home will be on a nearly one-acre wooded lot. It is estimated to be just over 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a rocking chair front porch, a large covered back porch and numerous custom features.

Tickets to win the home will be just $100, and only 30,000 tickets will be sold for your chance to win.

Mark your calendars and get ready to get yours in July as we celebrate 10 years of the St. Jude Dream Home campaign here in Charlotte.

