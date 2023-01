Breaking down the December inflation report The government just released the December report on inflation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released the December report on inflation.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to break down everything in the report.

Today’s big three questions:

1. What are the latest numbers?

2. How are consumers feeling about the prices?

3. What can we expect when the Federal Reserve meets in two weeks?

You may also like: Inflation, housing costs, and your family’s budget: Where’s the relief?

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.