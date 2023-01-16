Anne Spring Close Greenway hosting Wedding Show for local vendors Maybe you’re planning a wedding or invited to one but you can find all the latest wedding trends in one place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many, the intimate pandemic wedding ceremonies are a thing of the past and many couples are ready to celebrate with all their friends and family members.

Anne Springs Close Greenway is ready to host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues.

Elizabeth Davis, the assistant guest service manager of Anne Springs Close Greenway and Jeff Smith of Carolina DJ Professionals, joined QC@3 to discuss.

At the event, you can meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors d’oeuvres and food stations, participate in giveaways, enjoy music, and attend special tours of another popular Greenway venue, the Field Trail Barn.

