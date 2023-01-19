Celebrating NASCAR’s 75-year history at museum’s Glory Road exhibit

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NASCAR Hall of Fame has updated its popular Glory Road exhibit and it’s just in time for this weekend’s induction ceremony!

And you know we had to go check it out, so QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there Thursday morning.

