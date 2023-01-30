Construction begins on new Aeronautica Landing at Carowinds 2023 is going to be a big year at Carowinds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - 2023 is going to be a big year at Carowinds.

Not only has the park expanded to year-round operations this year, but Carowinds is celebrating 50 years!

A big part of that celebration is a new area called Aeronautica Landing.

There will be new attractions and new dining venues, but construction on an area is no small task.

QC Life’s Dr. Cheryl Brayboy was there live giving us a first look at how it’s going.

She began the construction tour at Aeronautica Landing/Carowinds with an update on where it stands, while also getting more on the five themed attractions that will focus on the future of aviation.

Aeronautica Landing coming to Carowinds It's part of Carowinds' 50th-anniversary celebration.

