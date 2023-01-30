Cultivating fun and life skills with Culture Blocks Songs with Friends

Using music to connect and cope A local program is using music to entertain and help young adults cope.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local program is using music to entertain, bring people together, and teach young adults coping skills.

Culture Blocks Songs with Friends is hosted at Arbor Glen Recreation Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and is free, paid for through a partnership with Mecklenburg County.

Miriam Tart and Gretchen Chardos Benner joined the show to talk more about the program.

They even brought an instrument to demonstrate their work.

Be sure to watch our full segment above to learn more.

