Test your knowledge with ‘Mindless Minutia Trivia’ The inaugural trivia championship starts this month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mindless Minutia Trivia, established in 2015, now produces nearly 50 events a week, which include Survey Says, Music Bingo and Mix Tape Matchup.

The inaugural trivia championship starts this month. Approximately 80 teams will battle it out for $2,500 in prize money, along with other prizes.

Carlos Robson and Jacob Gresham, Mindless Minutia’s hosts, stopped by QC Morning to talk more about the championship.

They also put Kristen and Mary’s trivia skills to the test!

