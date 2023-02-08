Giving Kitchen works to help food services in need Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us take being served at a restaurant or going through a drive-through for granted.

Now, a non-profit organization is working to serve those food service workers in need.

The Giving Kitchen does just that and Jen Hidinger-Kendrick joined QC@3 to discuss.

Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

A recipient of the 2019 James Beard Humanitarian of the Year award, Giving Kitchen’s goal is to create a food service community in which crises are met with compassion and care.

Are you or do you know a food service worker in crisis? Visit for more info: https://thegivingkitchen.org/help

Also Read: Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.