Giving Kitchen works to help food services in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us take being served at a restaurant or going through a drive-through for granted.
Now, a non-profit organization is working to serve those food service workers in need.
The Giving Kitchen does just that and Jen Hidinger-Kendrick joined QC@3 to discuss.
Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
A recipient of the 2019 James Beard Humanitarian of the Year award, Giving Kitchen’s goal is to create a food service community in which crises are met with compassion and care.
Are you or do you know a food service worker in crisis? Visit for more info: https://thegivingkitchen.org/help
Also Read: Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.