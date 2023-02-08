Learning more about the age-old tradition of blacksmithing Brooks Building is located on North Caldwell Street near Optimist Hall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a trade that’s believed to date all the way back to 1500 BC.

We’re talking about blacksmithing. It’s believed the Hittites, who lived in what is now Turkey, discovered how to forge and temper iron.

It wasn’t until medieval times that blacksmiths became essential members of their towns, respected for their knowledge of steel and their ability to make everything from household objects to weapons and armor.

Following the industrial revolution and the Great Depression, the trade is more about artistry, with many blacksmiths using a mix of traditional and modern techniques.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go far to find a young blacksmith doing incredible things right here in our community.

Brooks Building is located on North Caldwell Street near Optimist Hall. That’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Wednesday morning.

She watched as young blacksmith – not to mention Queen’s University student – Hagan Brooks demonstrated the age-old tradition of blacksmithing.

Making a blacksmith's hook with Brooks Building QC Life's Cheryl Brayboy turned up the heat to make a classic coat hook in the forge.

