Here are ways to prevent financial infidelity That includes things like having a secret credit card or savings account or spending more than their partner would be OK with.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is next week and according to Bankrate, 39% of people admit to committing financial infidelity against their spouse or partner.

That includes things like having a secret credit card or savings account or spending more than their partner would be OK with.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us with some tips for couples trying to work on their finances.

Today’s three big questions:

1. When it comes to finances and relationships, what’s your advice for how to start having these conversations and what should couples be talking about?

2. Often one person in the couple takes care of money. Is that OK?

3. What should you do if every conversation about money leads to a fight?

You may also like: Tax season is here! Before filing, find out what’s new this year

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.