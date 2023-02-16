Charlotte group brings together dogs, dog owners

Bringing together dogs and owners with the Charlotte Corgi Club The events are designed to help owners and their furry friends connect with others in the city.

Charlotte, NC — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Making friends as you get older can be hard, but one Charlotte group is bringing together people to make friends themselves and for their furry friends.

Julie Fine Sippy, founder of the Charlotte Corgi Club, moved from Charlotte to Chicago in May 2019. She and her dog, Daphne, went to a few corgi events in Chicago and had plenty of fun.

“I thought starting one here in Charlotte would be a great way to meet people, raise money for good causes and just have fun,” Fine Sippy said.

Fine Sippy said people have joined the group from places including Asheville, Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, Arizona and Wilmington.

“The club has grown and grown,” she added. “We have people join us for events from all around the country.”

The group hosts about six events a year with various themes and activities. Some events they hosted last year included Corghchella, kayaking and paddleboarding at the Whitewater Center, corgi races at halftime of Carolina Panthers games, a pajama party and a pool party.

“It’s a great way to get connected to the community,” Fine Sippy said. “Charlotte is such a transient city and it’s so nice to have a group to have fun with!”

The group has raised over $6,000 for various charities, non-profits and rescues.

Fine Sippy said you don’t need to own a corgi to come to their events, you just have to love them.

You can find a list of the group’s upcoming events on their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

